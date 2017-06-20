The Saudi Government Posted an Astronomical Bail for an Accused...
Last week, Abdulrahman Noorah, a young Saudi national facing first-degree manslaughter charges for a 2016 hit-and-run that killed a teenage girl in Southeast Portland, slipped off his ankle bracelet and fled. Noorah, 21, was awaiting trial on charges that he struck and killed Fallon Smart, 15, last August while allegedly speeding on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard.
