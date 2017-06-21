"The Hero" Gives Portland-Raised Actor Sam Elliott A Chance To Shine, ...
If one's achievements are overshadowed by, say, timbre of voice or bushiness of mustache, does their career mean anything at all? Sam Elliott's acting career of almost 50 years has been as steady and respectable as one could hope for in Hollywood. But the Portland-raised actor seems less associated with his actual body of work than with his bushy, silver horseshoe mustache and the timbre of his voice-so sonorous it's like Father Time dressed as a cowboy and willed his way onto the big screen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unethical Biased Psychologist Dr. David Corey o... (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Sallie May
|27
|Needing to know where to start
|Jun 16
|The Man
|2
|online business, summer music playlist and self...
|Jun 9
|Guy456
|1
|train stabbing
|Jun 8
|Big Daddy
|36
|What’s The Future of Seahawks Kam Chancellor......
|Jun 6
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|antifa
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Moved to Portland a few months ago for a job he...
|Jun 6
|Cat Man
|8
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC