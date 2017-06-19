'The Gong Show' returns, with Portlan...

'The Gong Show' returns, with Portland's Unipiper competing in the premiere

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

It's a crazy, unpredictable world we live in, but here are two things that aren't at all surprising: 2) The first new "Gong Show" contestant is the Unipiper, the performer known for keeping Portland weird by donning masks, riding a unicycle and playing flame-belching bagpipes. "It kinds of seems like the Unipiper was made to be on 'The Gong Show,'" says the Unipiper himself, who, when he's not unipiping, is known as Brian Kidd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unethical Biased Psychologist Dr. David Corey o... (Apr '09) 21 min Sallie May 27
Needing to know where to start Jun 16 The Man 2
online business, summer music playlist and self... Jun 9 Guy456 1
train stabbing Jun 8 Big Daddy 36
What’s The Future of Seahawks Kam Chancellor...... Jun 6 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
antifa Jun 6 American 4
Moved to Portland a few months ago for a job he... Jun 6 Cat Man 8
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,378 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC