'The Gong Show' returns, with Portland's Unipiper competing in the premiere
It's a crazy, unpredictable world we live in, but here are two things that aren't at all surprising: 2) The first new "Gong Show" contestant is the Unipiper, the performer known for keeping Portland weird by donning masks, riding a unicycle and playing flame-belching bagpipes. "It kinds of seems like the Unipiper was made to be on 'The Gong Show,'" says the Unipiper himself, who, when he's not unipiping, is known as Brian Kidd.
