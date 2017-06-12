A Portland man and his girlfriend are accused of stealing a valuable painting from his mother's home and shipping it to a fine art gallery in New York that offered to pay $60,000 for it. The painting's owner had removed it from the hallway wall leading to the master bedroom in her condo during a construction project and didn't realize it was missing until she heard from a Portland police detective and an FBI agent late last month.

