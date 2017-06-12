Son attempted to sell painting stolen from mother's Portland home to N.Y. art gallery for $60,000...
A Portland man and his girlfriend are accused of stealing a valuable painting from his mother's home and shipping it to a fine art gallery in New York that offered to pay $60,000 for it. The painting's owner had removed it from the hallway wall leading to the master bedroom in her condo during a construction project and didn't realize it was missing until she heard from a Portland police detective and an FBI agent late last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Needing to know where to start
|9 hr
|The Man
|2
|online business, summer music playlist and self...
|Jun 9
|Guy456
|1
|train stabbing
|Jun 8
|Big Daddy
|36
|What’s The Future of Seahawks Kam Chancellor......
|Jun 6
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|antifa
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Moved to Portland a few months ago for a job he...
|Jun 6
|Cat Man
|8
|World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l...
|Jun 4
|Hillary Lost
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC