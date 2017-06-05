Short List

"Summer Splendors," the Northwest Dance Project's annual season-ending performance, which features the return of the Chopin Project and interpretation's of Chopin's "24 Preludes" played live by Hunter Noack, takes place 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, June 8-10, at Lincoln Performance Hall, 1620 S.W. Park Ave. Info: www.nwdanceproject.org. Tickets: $34-$58.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.