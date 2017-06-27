Seedy Musical Theater, Bay Area Rap, ...

Seedy Musical Theater, Bay Area Rap, A Feminist History of Portland...

Notable Women of Portland Most histories of Portland only touch on the dudes who got streets named after them. In Notable Women of Portland, authors Tracy Prince and Zadie Schaffer trace the line from Native Americans like Polly Johnson and Josette Nouette to modern figures like Abigail Scott Duniway and Portland's wealth of female writers, including Beverly Cleary and Jean Auel.

