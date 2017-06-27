Seedy Musical Theater, Bay Area Rap, A Feminist History of Portland...
Notable Women of Portland Most histories of Portland only touch on the dudes who got streets named after them. In Notable Women of Portland, authors Tracy Prince and Zadie Schaffer trace the line from Native Americans like Polly Johnson and Josette Nouette to modern figures like Abigail Scott Duniway and Portland's wealth of female writers, including Beverly Cleary and Jean Auel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|23 hr
|Mercy
|292
|Thought little people was cancelled
|Tue
|Just Saying
|1
|World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l...
|Tue
|Just Saying
|3
|repo men (Apr '07)
|Tue
|studmuffin
|256
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Mon
|Enter Username
|91
|morgellons disease (Aug '10)
|Jun 22
|thafiz
|85
|Needing to know where to start
|Jun 16
|The Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC