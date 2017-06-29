Sea-Tac snags signature Portland ice cream
Correction: A previous version of this story indicated Sea-Tac was getting a full Salt & Straw location. The Seattle-area airport will have single-serving ice cream portions, similar to PDX.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|1 hr
|MR ROBINSON to YOU
|300
|Thought little people was cancelled
|Jun 27
|Just Saying
|1
|World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l...
|Jun 27
|Just Saying
|3
|repo men (Apr '07)
|Jun 27
|studmuffin
|256
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Jun 26
|Enter Username
|91
|morgellons disease (Aug '10)
|Jun 22
|thafiz
|85
|Unethical Biased Psychologist Dr. David Corey o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Sallie May
|27
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC