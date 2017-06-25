Saudi student now US fugitive after s...

Saudi student now US fugitive after skipping on bail posted by government

1 hr ago Read more: Fox News

A young Saudi national facing charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run incident in Oregon in 2016 removed a court's monitoring device last week and fled. Abdulrahman Sameer Noorah, 21, was arrested last August and indicted for first-degree manslaughter, hit-and-run, reckless endangerment and reckless driving after allegedly killing 15-year-old Fallon Smart in Portland.

