Saudi student now US fugitive after skipping on bail posted by government

A young Saudi national facing charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run incident in Oregon in 2016 removed a court's monitoring device last week and fled. Abdulrahman Sameer Noorah, 21, was arrested last August and indicted for first-degree manslaughter, hit-and-run, reckless endangerment and reckless driving after allegedly killing 15-year-old Fallon Smart in Portland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.