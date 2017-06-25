Saudi student now US fugitive after skipping on bail posted by government
A young Saudi national facing charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run incident in Oregon in 2016 removed a court's monitoring device last week and fled. Abdulrahman Sameer Noorah, 21, was arrested last August and indicted for first-degree manslaughter, hit-and-run, reckless endangerment and reckless driving after allegedly killing 15-year-old Fallon Smart in Portland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|morgellons disease (Aug '10)
|Thu
|thafiz
|85
|Unethical Biased Psychologist Dr. David Corey o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Sallie May
|27
|Needing to know where to start
|Jun 16
|The Man
|2
|online business, summer music playlist and self...
|Jun 9
|Guy456
|1
|train stabbing
|Jun 8
|Big Daddy
|36
|What’s The Future of Seahawks Kam Chancellor......
|Jun 6
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|antifa
|Jun 6
|American
|4
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC