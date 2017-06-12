Russell Street BBQ opens new location...

Russell Street BBQ opens new location in Southeast Portland

As first reported by The Oregonian , the 14-year-old restaurant has branched out from its Northeast Portland home with a new outpost in the former Hokusei space. The new joint looks to recreate a Texas vibe, with meat sliced to order by longtime employee Danny Contreras then placed on butcher-paper-topped trays.

