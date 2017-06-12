Prosper Portland's gets into the affordable game
Prosper Portland has announced the Affordable Commercial Tenanting Program to address a recent dramatic increase in retail rents and decrease in vacancy rates in the city of Portland. Rents hikes have resulted in the displacement of small businesses from Portland's urban neighborhoods.
