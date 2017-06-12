Profitable, fast Portland house flips...

Profitable, fast Portland house flips: Get DIY design ideas

What's a successful flip, that is, buying a rundown home, rehabbing it quickly and affordably, then putting it back on the market in a few months, give or take? Experts say flippers who make a profit don't get emotional when making a deal and have a team of professionals who know details about building codes to legal documents, as well as what buyers want and are willing to pay for. High on the desirable list in the Portland area: Energy-efficient windows, hardwood floors, refinished original features that add character to the home as well as kitchens and baths with the latest upgrades.

