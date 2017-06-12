Pride Northwest asks police to consider not wearing uniform at Portland's Pride Parade
While Portland's Lesbian and Gay Pride parade had featured local and state politicians over the years, 1991 brought something new. Then-Police Chief Tom Potter rode in the parade to show solidarity with his daughter Katie, a Portland police officer who had recently come out.
