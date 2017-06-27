Portland's ambitious, paella-focused Chesa restaurant will close
Chesa, the ambitious, paella-focused restaurant from Spanish chef Jose Chesa, will close its doors on July 1, Chesa confirmed. The restaurant was one of The Oregonian's best new restaurants of 2016 .
