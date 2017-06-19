Portland's 10 best barbecue joints

A little over a year ago, a brick-colored barbecue cart showed up on a cyclone-fenced lot in industrial Northwest Portland. With its handsome stack of split oak, boombox playing Hank Williams tunes and hand-written menu of smoked brisket, meat-stuffed kolaches and hulking dry-rubbed beef ribs, the cart, Botto, seemed like it could be the missing link.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.