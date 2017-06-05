Portland woman arrested on suspicion ...

Portland woman arrested on suspicion of setting sidewalk on fire

A Portland woman is facing reckless burning charges after fire officials say she started multiple fires on the sidewalks of downtown Portland Sunday afternoon. Police were called after someone reported seeing a woman trying to light something on fire near S.W. 3rd Avenue and Oak Street .

