Portland to up its contributions to Joint Office on Homeless Services
Portland will contribute an additional $1.4 million from its budget next year to the Joint Office of Homeless Services that it heads with Multnomah County. The City Council affirmed Thursday that it will increase its contribution to $26.5 million as part of a 4-0 vote to adopt next year's budget, which will take effect July 1. Commissioner Chloe Eudaly did not vote because she was representing Portland in a "Fearless Cities" conference in Barcelona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|online business, summer music playlist and self...
|Jun 9
|Guy456
|1
|train stabbing
|Jun 8
|Big Daddy
|36
|What’s The Future of Seahawks Kam Chancellor......
|Jun 6
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|antifa
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Moved to Portland a few months ago for a job he...
|Jun 6
|Cat Man
|8
|World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l...
|Jun 4
|Hillary Lost
|2
|London workplace violences
|Jun 3
|FCC investigated ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC