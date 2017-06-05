Portland to up its contributions to Joint Office on Homeless Services

Portland will contribute an additional $1.4 million from its budget next year to the Joint Office of Homeless Services that it heads with Multnomah County. The City Council affirmed Thursday that it will increase its contribution to $26.5 million as part of a 4-0 vote to adopt next year's budget, which will take effect July 1. Commissioner Chloe Eudaly did not vote because she was representing Portland in a "Fearless Cities" conference in Barcelona.

