Portland restaurant power rankings: June, 2017

In sports world, a power ranking is an attempt to rank teams using their overall record, recent wins and prominent prizes, all filtered through the writer's own subjective rating. Our Portland restaurant power rankings look to accomplish something similar, using all the data at our disposal -- news, word-of-mouth reviews, critical takes , various awards and our own experiences -- to determine which Portland restaurant you need to eat at next.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.