Portland police had suspect name, sex assault kit in 2011, but it took 5 years to test evidence

Portland police had a name of a suspect and evidence from a sexual assault kit after a 19-year-old woman reported being raped in the city's downtown in 2011. But the case was not pursued, and the evidence wasn't submitted to a crime lab until five years later, according to court papers.

