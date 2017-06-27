Portland police: Body found in marsh at Beggars Tick Park
A Portland Parks & Recreation employee on Tuesday found a body in the marsh at Beggars Tick Park, 5801 S.E. 111th Ave. It appeared the body had been in the water "for quite some time," according to a Portland police news release.
