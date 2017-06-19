Portland Musician, Educator Thara Memory Dies
Memory was well-known in the Portland jazz scene. He taught at Wilson High School and created the American Music Program at King Elementary School, a magnet school program drawing students from all over the Portland metropolitan area to learn to play jazz.
