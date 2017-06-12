Portland mom navigates unsafe commuter traffic
Ahead of a typical walk to the school bus stop, Alissa Leavitt attaches her dog Pepper's leash, outfits her 6-year-old son with his backpack, and straps on her harness holding a GoPro. Their route to the bus stop is so dangerous, Leavitt says, she began recording the trip in case there's an altercation with commuter or a close call.
