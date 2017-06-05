Portland middle schooler harassed by men using racial slurs: officials

A Southeast Portland middle schooler was harassed at a bus stop Thursday by men who shouted racial slurs at him, including the N-word, officials say. In a note to parents, Hosford Middle School Principal Kristyn Westphal said the boy, who is a person of color, was "accosted" at a bus stop near Southeast Division Street and 28th Place.

