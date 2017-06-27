Portland Metro Tuesday Traffic: U.S. ...

Portland Metro Tuesday Traffic: U.S. 101 closed near Wheeler

7 hrs ago

A road surface collapse from this weekend has southbound traffic diverted Tuesday morning off of OR 99E at milepost 3.7 from Southeast Tolman to Bybee streets. Use caution in the area and follow detour signs.

