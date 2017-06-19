Portland Metro Thursday Traffic: Crosswalk safety action today in Northeast Portland

As part of the Vision Zero project, the Portland Bureau of Transportation and Portland Police Bureau are conducting a crosswalk safety education and enforcement detail 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22 at the marked crossing on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Jarrett Street. These details are meant to raise awareness of pedestrian safety and Oregon traffic laws and are a key component of the City of Portland's effort to increase driver and pedestrian education and reduce injuries.

