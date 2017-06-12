Portland Metro Friday Traffic: New app allows residents to report road issue in Multnomah County

Multnomah County announced a new online and mobile application with which county residents can report non-emergency road issues such as potholes, vandalism, burned out street lights and other concerns. In a news release, Multnomah County reported it maintains 300 miles of roads in Fairview, Maywood Park, Troutdale, Wood Village and in unincorporated areas.

