Portland in the 1980s: Drug gangs, skinheads loomed, but so did the start of something special

Portland struggled in the 1970s, a working-class city weighed down by stagflation, public corruption and a reputation as "the pornography capital of the West Coast." Two decades later, the glimmerings of the city that's celebrated around the world today -- the quirky, bike-friendly, obsessively foodie "Portlandia" of TV fame -- could be clearly seen , though "Portlandia" star Carrie Brownstein has pointed out that it still had an appealing "seedy quality to it."

