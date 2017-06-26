Pono Farm closing Hollywood neighborhood restaurant next month
Pono Farm Soul Kitchen , the Japanese comfort food restaurant in Northeast Portland's Hollywood neighborhood, will close next month, co-owner Ted Nakato wrote in a press release. This was the second prominent Portland restaurant closure announced last week, after Taylor Railworks, which is looking for a buyer for its close-in Southeast Portland space .
