Police arrest driver who hit police car while fleeing
A driver who attempted to flee from Portland police was arrested after crashing into a patrol car while trying to escape early Sunday. Erik Rowdy Feltner, 28, is charged was lodged into the Multnomah Couty Jail on charges of Attempt to Elude by Vehicle, Attempt to Elude on Foot, Fail to Perform the Duties of a Driver.
