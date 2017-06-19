Polar-opposite protests planned near Blues Festival

Two events from opposite ends of the political spectrum will be held over the Fourth of July weekend in downtown Portland -- with large crowds already heading downtown to attend the nearby Waterfront Blues Festival. On Friday, June 30, the right-wing Patriot Prayer group plans to hold a "Freedom March" from 6 to 8 p.m. The organization's Facebook page shows two starting locations: 431 S.W. Madison St. and, roughly five blocks away, the Salmon Street Springs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.