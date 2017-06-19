Polar-opposite protests planned near ...

Polar-opposite protests planned near Blues Festival

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Two events from opposite ends of the political spectrum will be held over the Fourth of July weekend in downtown Portland -- with large crowds already heading downtown to attend the nearby Waterfront Blues Festival. On Friday, June 30, the right-wing Patriot Prayer group plans to hold a "Freedom March" from 6 to 8 p.m. The organization's Facebook page shows two starting locations: 431 S.W. Madison St. and, roughly five blocks away, the Salmon Street Springs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
morgellons disease (Aug '10) Thu thafiz 85
Unethical Biased Psychologist Dr. David Corey o... (Apr '09) Jun 20 Sallie May 27
Needing to know where to start Jun 16 The Man 2
online business, summer music playlist and self... Jun 9 Guy456 1
train stabbing Jun 8 Big Daddy 36
What’s The Future of Seahawks Kam Chancellor...... Jun 6 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
antifa Jun 6 American 4
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Multnomah County was issued at June 23 at 2:32PM PDT

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,042 • Total comments across all topics: 281,983,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC