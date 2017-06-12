PDC changes with new name, new mission
For much of the past 59 years, the Portland Development Commission has been accused of driving minority and low-income communities out of their neighborhoods. The accusations against the city's urban renewal and economic development agency started with its first redevelopment project, the South Auditorium District plan.
