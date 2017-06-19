Oregon OSHA cites contractor for multiple safety violations

The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division fined Abhe & Svoboda Inc. $189,000 for nine safety violations - two of them willful - for exposing employees to death or serious injury as they worked on a project to restore the Ross Island Bridge in Portland, according to an announcement from the regulator's office. Oregon OSHA cited the violations after an investigation into a Feb. 8, 2017, accident underneath the bridge, where a suspended scaffolding system was installed.

