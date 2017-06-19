Number of homeless on the rise, count...

Number of homeless on the rise, count shows

In a setback to regional efforts to reduce the homeless population, those living on the streets and in shelters increased by nearly 10 percent over the past two years, according to the most recent "Point-in-Time" count of homeless people. Despite millions of dollars committed by Portland and Multnomah County during that time, the number of homeless people requiring or refusing services jumped by 9.9 percent since 2015 according to the report released Monday by the city and county agencies providing homeless services, A Home for Everyone and the Joint Office of Homeless Services.

