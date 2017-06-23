No Indictment for Portland Police Officer Who Killed Terrell Johnson
"The grand jury determined that the use of deadly force against Mr. Johnson was a lawful exercise of self-defense under the criminal law," the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced this morning. The grand jury cleared him yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|morgellons disease (Aug '10)
|Thu
|thafiz
|85
|Unethical Biased Psychologist Dr. David Corey o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Sallie May
|27
|Needing to know where to start
|Jun 16
|The Man
|2
|online business, summer music playlist and self...
|Jun 9
|Guy456
|1
|train stabbing
|Jun 8
|Big Daddy
|36
|What’s The Future of Seahawks Kam Chancellor......
|Jun 6
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|antifa
|Jun 6
|American
|4
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC