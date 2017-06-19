New Portland picture book from The Oregonian will feature community photos from 1940s
Lucy Baldwin has a collection of 63 scrapbooks filled with thousands of family photographs and news clippings - most inserted into corner slot picture holders or attached with a light adhesive. She's sure it's 63 scrapbooks because Baldwin has meticulously numbered every one of her books since she began assembling them as a freshman at Oregon State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|morgellons disease (Aug '10)
|4 hr
|thafiz
|85
|Unethical Biased Psychologist Dr. David Corey o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Sallie May
|27
|Needing to know where to start
|Jun 16
|The Man
|2
|online business, summer music playlist and self...
|Jun 9
|Guy456
|1
|train stabbing
|Jun 8
|Big Daddy
|36
|What’s The Future of Seahawks Kam Chancellor......
|Jun 6
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|antifa
|Jun 6
|American
|4
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC