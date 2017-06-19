Nearly 3,000 PGE customers without power Saturday morning
Madrona Hill Cafe at 5937 N. Greeley Ave. remained closed Saturday morning because of the power outage. Madrona Hill Cafe at 5937 N. Greeley Ave. remained closed Saturday morning because of the power outage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|morgellons disease (Aug '10)
|Thu
|thafiz
|85
|Unethical Biased Psychologist Dr. David Corey o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Sallie May
|27
|Needing to know where to start
|Jun 16
|The Man
|2
|online business, summer music playlist and self...
|Jun 9
|Guy456
|1
|train stabbing
|Jun 8
|Big Daddy
|36
|What’s The Future of Seahawks Kam Chancellor......
|Jun 6
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|antifa
|Jun 6
|American
|4
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC