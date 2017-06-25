Maura Boyce, Oliver Schrang

Maura Elizabeth Boyce and Oliver Stiles Schrang were married June 24 at the Hoyt Arboretum in Portland, Ore. Ana Maria Ortiz de Garcia, a friend of the couple who was ordained a Universal Life minister for the occasion, officiated.

