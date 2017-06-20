Masked man makes bank
Finding developers and or artists who can design a VR environment using one of the two main programs - Unity or Unreal - is hard work. Here in Portland, with its strong design community and up-and-coming VR sector, the time is right if you have the right art/computer science chops.
