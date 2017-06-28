Marathon Construction Services: Mississippi Avenue Apartments, Portland

BIDS / SUPPLIER QUOTES REQUESTED Mississippi Avenue Apartments, Portland Bids Due: TUESDAY JULY 11, 2017 AT 2:00PM This project is Mixed-Use development located in Portland, Oregon consisting of 152 units in two buildings: Fremont Street and Cook Street . Fremont has underground parking, street level commercial space and 45 apartments above.

