Marathon Construction Services: Mississippi Avenue Apartments, Portland
BIDS / SUPPLIER QUOTES REQUESTED Mississippi Avenue Apartments, Portland Bids Due: TUESDAY JULY 11, 2017 AT 2:00PM This project is Mixed-Use development located in Portland, Oregon consisting of 152 units in two buildings: Fremont Street and Cook Street . Fremont has underground parking, street level commercial space and 45 apartments above.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|45 min
|Rome lol
|293
|Thought little people was cancelled
|Tue
|Just Saying
|1
|World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l...
|Tue
|Just Saying
|3
|repo men (Apr '07)
|Tue
|studmuffin
|256
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Mon
|Enter Username
|91
|morgellons disease (Aug '10)
|Jun 22
|thafiz
|85
|Needing to know where to start
|Jun 16
|The Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC