Man shot by police after firing at cops during car chase gets 25 years in prison

A robbery suspect shot by police after he and his wife led authorities on a two-county chase in a minivan last October with three of their children in the backseat was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for repeatedly firing a rifle and shotgun at pursuing officers. Joshua Luther admitted shooting at five police officers, but said he didn't intend to hurt them and had no excuse for what he did.

