Man arrested after stabbing in downtown Portland
Matthew Allen Davis, 30, stabbed Aaron Moore, 22, after Moore intervened when Davis threw something at another person walking on Burnside Street, Portland police spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|repo men (Apr '07)
|7 hr
|studmuffin
|256
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|17 hr
|Enter Username
|91
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Mon
|MR ROBINSON to YOU
|290
|morgellons disease (Aug '10)
|Jun 22
|thafiz
|85
|Unethical Biased Psychologist Dr. David Corey o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Sallie May
|27
|Needing to know where to start
|Jun 16
|The Man
|2
|online business, summer music playlist and self...
|Jun 9
|Guy456
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC