Like musicals? You can enjoy six in 90 minutes at Portland's Many Mini Musical Festival

The finale of "Sweeney Todd" clocks in between 10 and 13 minutes. What if you could fit an entire musical in about that same sonic space? "I love the opportunity for writers to write something new without having to commit to two hours of music and story," says John Oules, founder of the Portland Many Mini Musical Festival and a director in the collection of six musical plays that run about 15 minutes each.

