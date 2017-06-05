Impaired Driver Causes Chain Reaction...

Impaired Driver Causes Chain Reaction Crash Involvinga

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

One police stop early Sunday morning near Beaverton resulted in two arrests for driving under the influence and four crashed cars - two of them Washington County Sheriff's Office patrol cars. At just before 2:45 a.m. Sunday, June 11, deputies were conducting field sobriety tests on a suspected impaired driver on westbound Highway 26 near the Canyon Road Exit and Southwest Camelot Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
online business, summer music playlist and self... Jun 9 Guy456 1
train stabbing Jun 8 Big Daddy 36
What’s The Future of Seahawks Kam Chancellor...... Jun 6 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
antifa Jun 6 American 4
Moved to Portland a few months ago for a job he... Jun 6 Cat Man 8
News World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l... Jun 4 Hillary Lost 2
London workplace violences Jun 3 FCC investigated ... 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,140 • Total comments across all topics: 281,697,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC