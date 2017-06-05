Hypnosis: Inside the science that could change your mind
Imagine a scenario where your mind had the power to cure debilitating anxiety, eliminate chronic pain or kick an addiction. Adriana Barton reports on the growing scientific support for hypnosis, the mind-body therapy bypassing hucksters for hospital wards ast summer, at age 14, Sue Jones suffered from stabbing pains in her abdomen that got so intense, "I couldn't walk."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|online business, summer music playlist and self...
|Jun 9
|Guy456
|1
|train stabbing
|Jun 8
|Big Daddy
|36
|What’s The Future of Seahawks Kam Chancellor......
|Jun 6
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|antifa
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Moved to Portland a few months ago for a job he...
|Jun 6
|Cat Man
|8
|World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l...
|Jun 4
|Hillary Lost
|2
|London workplace violences
|Jun 3
|FCC investigated ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC