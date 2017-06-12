How to be Joe Cool: 25 of the coolest...

How to be Joe Cool: 25 of the coolest Oregonians ever -- and 50 of the coolest cats beyond...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

We can thank the British empire for our cultural obsession with being cool. The concept, suggests Joel Dinerstein in his new book "The Origins of Cool in Postwar America," grew out of a desire among lesser mortals to be like the English aristocrats who ruled the world with their unapproachable emotional reserve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
online business, summer music playlist and self... Jun 9 Guy456 1
train stabbing Jun 8 Big Daddy 36
What’s The Future of Seahawks Kam Chancellor...... Jun 6 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
antifa Jun 6 American 4
Moved to Portland a few months ago for a job he... Jun 6 Cat Man 8
News World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l... Jun 4 Hillary Lost 2
London workplace violences Jun 3 FCC investigated ... 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,237 • Total comments across all topics: 281,733,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC