Homeless man now charged with using dead MAX victim's credit card

A homeless man accused of stealing the wallet and wedding ring from MAX stabbing victim Ricky Best -- as Best lay dying or dead -- was arraigned Thursday on a new set of charges. A Multnomah County Circuit Court grand jury has indicted George Elwood Tschaggeny on accusations of felony identity theft -- for allegedly using Best's credit card five times on the day of Best's death, May 26. The new charges come nearly four weeks later.

