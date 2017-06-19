Homeless man now charged with using dead MAX victim's credit card
A homeless man accused of stealing the wallet and wedding ring from MAX stabbing victim Ricky Best -- as Best lay dying or dead -- was arraigned Thursday on a new set of charges. A Multnomah County Circuit Court grand jury has indicted George Elwood Tschaggeny on accusations of felony identity theft -- for allegedly using Best's credit card five times on the day of Best's death, May 26. The new charges come nearly four weeks later.
