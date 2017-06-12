Great things are afoot for local sock...

Great things are afoot for local sock business

For those who wish to show their personal style in a public way, the Sock It to Me website says it all: "Be Awesome, Wear Awesome." The Milwaukie-based company supplies fun, kooky socks and matching underwear wholesale to retail outlets like Sock Dreams, New Seasons, Presents of Mind and Powell's Books.

