Grand jury finds no criminal wrongdoing by Portland officer who fatally shot man with knife

A Multnomah County grand jury has found no criminal wrongdoing by a Portland police officer who shot and killed a man who was armed with a utility knife and was described as acting erratic earlier at a transit station in Southeast Portland. The jury reviewed Officer Samson Ajir's fatal shooting of Terrell Kyreem Johnson, 24, who died of multiple gunshot wounds, on May 10. The grand jury found the officer's use of deadly force was "a lawful exercise of self-defense'' under criminal law, according to the district attorney's office.

