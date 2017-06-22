Good Morning, News: Portland's 1967 Race Riot, Inmate Healthcare Costs, and More Potential Mosquitos
First up is this week's feature , out in print as of yesterday, about the 1967 race riots in Portland . Santi Elijah Holley is a good writer: Portland Police, emboldened by the newly established Intelligence Division, had become a regular presence in North/Northeast's Albina neighborhood, monitoring civil rights activity and "agitators."
