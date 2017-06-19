Good in the Hood receives racist threat hours before kickoff
Good in the Hood, a Northeast Portland multicultural festival, received another racially motivated threat over the phone Friday afternoon hours before the event kicks off its 25th year. It's the second such threat the festival has gotten this month, the first of which came in the form of a hand-written letter full of profanity and racial slurs.
