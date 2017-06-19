Good in the Hood receives racist thre...

Good in the Hood receives racist threat hours before kickoff

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Good in the Hood, a Northeast Portland multicultural festival, received another racially motivated threat over the phone Friday afternoon hours before the event kicks off its 25th year. It's the second such threat the festival has gotten this month, the first of which came in the form of a hand-written letter full of profanity and racial slurs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
morgellons disease (Aug '10) Thu thafiz 85
Unethical Biased Psychologist Dr. David Corey o... (Apr '09) Jun 20 Sallie May 27
Needing to know where to start Jun 16 The Man 2
online business, summer music playlist and self... Jun 9 Guy456 1
train stabbing Jun 8 Big Daddy 36
What’s The Future of Seahawks Kam Chancellor...... Jun 6 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
antifa Jun 6 American 4
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,987,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC