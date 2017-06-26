Gaytheist's New Album is a Necessary Exercise in Hardcore Levity

"Let's Jam Again Soon" is the trio's finest album to date, a breathless 30 minutes of rock revelry. [HEAVY LEVITY] Let's hear it for band dudes who don't take their work too seriously! The punk and metal scenes are fit to burst with grave bros who wield guitars like advanced degrees in human excellence, so we need more bands that understand the shortest route to shared joy is partly lit by laughter and glee.

